Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $16.39 on Thursday, reaching $2,880.15. 104,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,168.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3,324.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
