Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $16.39 on Thursday, reaching $2,880.15. 104,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,168.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3,324.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.