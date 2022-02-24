Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,550. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.