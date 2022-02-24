Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.60.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AMED stock traded up $13.03 on Thursday, hitting $147.93. 704,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.72. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amedisys (Get Rating)
Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.
