Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $175.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amedisys traded as low as $122.12 and last traded at $147.93, with a volume of 704741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMED. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.60.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

