American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

NYSE ACC opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,896,000 after buying an additional 592,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 373,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

