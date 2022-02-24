American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.870-$5.070 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.87-5.07 EPS.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,364 shares of company stock valued at $637,279. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 412.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.