American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.87-5.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.97. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.870-$5.070 EPS.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.73. The stock had a trading volume of 287,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,670. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.44. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.18.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,364 shares of company stock worth $637,279. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

