American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. 2,670,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,550. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

