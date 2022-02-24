American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 245,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,825. The company has a market cap of $711.36 million, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMSWA. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in American Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in American Software by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

