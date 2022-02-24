American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 102,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $703.04 million, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

