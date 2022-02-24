American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after buying an additional 418,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after buying an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,247,000 after buying an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,307,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.18.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

