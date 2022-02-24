American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-$29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.20 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSC. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

AMSC stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 247,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,756. The firm has a market cap of $231.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.