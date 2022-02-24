American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

AMWD traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $48.73. 196,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,157. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $807.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.96.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 48.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

