American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 15,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,019. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $809.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,713,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,929,000 after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

