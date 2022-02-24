America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.84

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.84 and last traded at $89.52, with a volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $609.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

