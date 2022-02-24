Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $237.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $4.69 on Monday, reaching $216.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.25. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.