Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 159,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,931. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.