Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,198. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $168.31 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

