Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $768.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $787.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.90 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $625.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,015. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.42. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

