Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.81. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.01 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $882,000.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.