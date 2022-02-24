Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.01. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DYAI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,598. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dyadic International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dyadic International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

