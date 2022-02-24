Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.29 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $86.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.10 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $356.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

EGBN traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,111. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after buying an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 68.5% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 67,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

