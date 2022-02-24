Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will announce $123.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.38 million and the lowest is $122.23 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $116.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $510.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.47 million to $535.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $552.96 million, with estimates ranging from $513.71 million to $593.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after acquiring an additional 579,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,705,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,933,000 after acquiring an additional 199,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after buying an additional 390,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,198,000 after buying an additional 153,903 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after buying an additional 1,247,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.95. 820,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

