Analysts Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

LVOX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $243,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth $7,701,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter worth $8,329,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVOX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 104,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

