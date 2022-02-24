Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $12.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,984,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $110,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after buying an additional 896,027 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.99. 1,139,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $124.58.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

