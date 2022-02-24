Analysts Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

