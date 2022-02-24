Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) to report $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.50. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $96.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

