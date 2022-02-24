Analysts Offer Predictions for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.49.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

