Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $9.43

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,925,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,822. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 3,283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,039,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after buying an additional 564,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX (Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.