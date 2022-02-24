Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $9.43

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,925,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,822. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
