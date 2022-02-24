Analysts Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target at $77.88

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

CCOI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.49. 637,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

