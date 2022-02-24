Analysts Set Expectations for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Floor & Decor in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FND. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $90.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.45. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

