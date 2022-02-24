Analysts Set RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) PT at GBX 4,603.33

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,603.33 ($62.60).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.32) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($48.28) to GBX 3,840 ($52.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 2,902 ($39.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.07. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,858 ($38.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,762 ($64.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,375.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,431.70.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

