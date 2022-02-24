Analysts Set Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Price Target at $71.10

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.10.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 98,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,374. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48.
About Siemens Healthineers (Get Rating)
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
