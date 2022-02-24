Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target at $176.33

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($221.59) to €177.00 ($201.14) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.65. 122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.09. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $127.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

