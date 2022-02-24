Analysts Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Price Target at $100.22

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,557. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.95%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

