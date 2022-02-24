Analyzing Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ocugen alerts:

This table compares Ocugen and Omega Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 14.63 -$21.82 million N/A N/A Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocugen.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -65.27% -59.14% Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ocugen and Omega Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ocugen presently has a consensus price target of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 152.40%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.39%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocugen.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Ocugen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.