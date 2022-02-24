Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

