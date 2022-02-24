Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.76) target price on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,409 ($19.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,356.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,405.35. The stock has a market cap of £13.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.18. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

