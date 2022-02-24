Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of AIV stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.07.
About Apartment Investment and Management (Get Rating)
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
