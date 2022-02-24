Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,726,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,406,000 after buying an additional 982,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,864,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

