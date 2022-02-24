API3 Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.42 or 0.00017924 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 21% against the dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $236.83 million and approximately $310.27 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00034087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00110155 BTC.

About API3

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.