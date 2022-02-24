Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $219,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 593,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 314,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 361,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 240,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $155.51. 3,249,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,720,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average of $158.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.