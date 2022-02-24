Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.27. 141,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,462,389. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

