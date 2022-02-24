Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will post sales of $53.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $52.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $210.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 94,649 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,208,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 825,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 181,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 299,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 118,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,165. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $107.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.74.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.