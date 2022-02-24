AptarGroup, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of ATR opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,280,000 after purchasing an additional 213,084 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,548,000 after purchasing an additional 244,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $125,411,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

