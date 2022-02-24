Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of ARNC opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.53. Arconic has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 10.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 30.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 157,286 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

