Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

ACA traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arcosa by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

