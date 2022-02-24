Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.80 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $5.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.59. 1,274,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,053. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

