Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.29.

NYSE AMBP opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $10,343,000. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $2,277,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $18,817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $12,552,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

