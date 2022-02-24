Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.73 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73), Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

ARGO stock traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $41.55. 4,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

