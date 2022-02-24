Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $24.66.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
