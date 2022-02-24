Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

